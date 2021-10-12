Horoscope Today, 12 October 2021: Check astrological predictions for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and others

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events coming your way, and whether the stars are in your favor or not. Know insights about your future with the help of astrology. Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what’s in store for you today. Read the predictions for all the stars below:

Aries (March 21-April 20)

This must be a watershed moment for your long-term goals and desires. Over the rest of the year, Mars will make some outstanding aspects, encouraging you to take charge. You, on the other hand, seem unusually cautious and hesitant to move on.

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Pluto has been working its magic in your relationships, and as a result, you no longer have time for those who don’t value your friendship or understand your need to pursue your own path. You’re on your way to realizing your creative potential.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Jupiter’s position in powerful areas of your chart is expected to make you extremely fortunate right now. The planet’s retrograde motion, on the other hand, has caused severe delays.

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You can no longer take emotional solace from the Moon’s recent transit through a sympathetic area of your horoscope. Instead, you should focus on the details, such as organizing your accounts and balancing your records.

Leo (July 23-August 23)

It might be a case of turning the other cheek as the Sun develops yet another round of emotional partnerships unless you’re willing to risk an explosion at home.

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You’ve squandered a lot of time waiting for others to fulfill their promises. Now it’s up to you to set the agenda, demanding that your partners and coworkers be as well-organized and efficient as you are. There’s a great reason to avoid doing something you don’t want to do — but will you utilize it?

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Venus is now in a fantastic protective position, but you must keep in mind that no one will come to your rescue if you get yourself into financial difficulties. This is why it is critical to be aggressive and bold.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Slowly but steadily, you’re edging closer to a showdown. This could be with domestic partners or coworkers, or even a buddy who has been testing your patience. Always look before you leap in situations like these.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

There’s a lot of optimism in the air right now. But don’t allow this to cause you to misread the issue; it appears that someone has been spying on you behind your back. Make sure to answer with dignity and defer making a final decision until later.

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

It’s possible that the ground beneath your feet has been swept out from under you recently, in part because your expectations were unrealistic, to begin with. It’s a good time to enlist the assistance and advice of old friends.

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

In general, you should be straightforward and honest, but there are instances when a little smarmy insincerity might help you obtain what you want without offending anyone. In fact, your new demeanor may endear you to your partners.

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You’re purring with happiness thanks to Venus’s friendly relationship with Jupiter, your planetary ruler, and if all goes well, you’ll have a very successful day. play your cards right and you’ll have plenty to smile about. One thing you can count on — partners will be on your side.