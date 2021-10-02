Horoscope Today, 2 October 2021: Check astrological predictions for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and others

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events coming your way, and whether the stars are in your favor or not. Know insights about your future with the help of astrology. Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what’s in store for you today. Read the predictions for all the stars below:

Aries (March 21-April 20)

This day doesn’t seem to be going your way. It’s possible that you’re surrounded by health-related difficulties. Maintain a clean environment by taking extra care. It’s possible that you’ll become a victim of office politics. People will want to take advantage of your help and courteous behavior. Don’t be in a hurry when it comes to marriage proposals. Today, you should spend more time on yourself.

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Efforts to expand your business will benefit you today, and you can make major efforts to do so. Academically, children will excel. You will be accompanied by professionals. A commission-based business will make a lot of money. Wearing sage green will bring you good luck because your zodiac sign is ruled by the planet Venus.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your physical and mental well-being will be superb. The financial problems will be resolved. The feelings that family members have for one another will grow stronger. If you break the rules, you may have to pay a fee. It’s possible that you’re having a bad day. You’ll be anxious about the misbehavior of your children. Wear colors like green and yellow for good luck because your ruling planet, Mercury, is retrograde.

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

People will respect your well-balanced points of view. There will be a deep emotional link between you and your companion. It’s possible that a serious issue may be resolved. Your siblings and sisters will be of aid to you. It’s possible that you’ll receive a significant business order. Your job responsibilities will be broadened. Your schedule will be rigid.

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You must be extra cautious today because your home situation may be distressing. It’s possible that your expenses will increase. Keep in mind that squabbles should not be allowed to develop. Your abilities will be questioned by others. Don’t put too much faith in others. It’s possible that some of your work is incomplete.

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You move forth with confidence. Romantic relationships will hold a significant value for you today. Accept your responsibilities without fear. Your children will make you happy. Your interest in the fine arts will pique. Traveling for business can bring you wealth and prestige.

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Higher-ranking officials will give you instructions. Some people may try to stop you from doing your work. There’s a risk you’ll find yourself in a condition of perplexity. You should refrain from leveling accusations because you may be chastised for being self-centered.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

The scorpions had had a terrific start to their day. There is the possibility of going abroad. You can start a new job. People who have jobs will prosper. There’s a chance you’ll get some fantastic news out of the blue. The people will remember you warmly because of the brilliance of your speech.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Sagittarians nowadays may be injured by the naive trust. Discomfort in the joints might be a problem. The mind will be plagued by an unknown fear. Major projects will experience delays. Allowing your friendship with a superb friend to degrade is not a good idea. As a result of the wrong association, your image may suffer.

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

There’s a good chance your earnings will increase. People will hold your public words in high regard. You have the option of buying a brand-new home. People that are employed will be successful in their careers. Today will be a get-together with old friends. The house will be in a great setting. You will be an inspiration to the children.

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Work on the house may have to be postponed. There will be some health concerns. If you have diabetes, you should not take any chances. Do not meddle with other people’s affairs. You’ll face the challenges with bravery.

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Today appears to be in your favor. Enlightened persons will assist you. I’m going to make an attempt to spend more time with my family. Your self-assurance and positive energy will increase. Any halted work will satisfy the mind. It is possible to overcome the obstacles that stand in the way of a love marriage.