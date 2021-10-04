Irregularities worth Rs4 bn surface in Peshawar BRT project

PESHAWAR: An audit report published on Monday found irregularities worth Rs4 billion in the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) — a flagship project of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government.

According to the report, some government officers received Rs1 million extra as allowances in the BRT project. While, several other unrelated government officials received up to Rs10 million.

It also transpired that the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) paid Rs20 million from the BRT funds to its employees for fuel. The report said that Rs920 million was paid via the BRT funds to different accounts.

Whereas, Rs25 million was allegedly embezzled by officials during the excavation work for the flagship project.

In August of last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the much delayed Rs70 billion BRT project.

The project consists of a 27.5km main track and 31 stations while the length of the feeder routes is 62km and has 146 stops.