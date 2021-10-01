Islamabad played responsible role for peace in Afghanistan: Danish FM

Amid the ongoing criticism against Pakistan, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Friday that Islamabad has played a responsible role in promoting peace in the region, particularly in Afghanistan.

According to Radio Pakistan, Kofod was addressing a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad after holding delegation-level talks at the Foreign Office.

Denmark’s top diplomat emphasised that Pakistan is an “important country” for ensuring security and stability in the region. He also thanked Pakistan for its support in the evacuation of foreigners from Kabul following the Taliban takeover.

The Danish Foreign Minister said that Islamabad and Copenhagen have a long and strong bilateral relationship and they plan to strengthen it further in areas of trade and energy.

Important discussion on #Afghanistan w/ @SMQureshiPTI in #Islamabad Essential that Taliban deliver on commitments on human rights, inclusive government etc. Also discussion on climate change & green transition. Denmark stands ready to strengthen trade ties with Pakistan #dkpol pic.twitter.com/opQBBPLcan — Jeppe Kofod (@JeppeKofod) October 1, 2021

To a question about Kashmir, Kofod said Pakistan and India should find a peaceful solution to the issue via dialogue.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Qureshi announced that Pakistan and Denmark have agreed to make joint efforts to further strengthen the bilateral relationship in diverse fields, including energy and trade.

“Pakistan and Denmark have an upward trajectory of bilateral relations. However, a lot needs to be done to further enhance the bilateral cooperation,” said Qureshi.

He said the two sides discussed ways to put in extra efforts to increase bilateral trade and attract more investments into Pakistan. He added that cooperation in renewable energy and advantages of enhanced parliamentary interaction were discussed.

The Danish diplomat is in Pakistan on a two-day trip at the invitation of Foreign Minister Qureshi.

A day earlier the FO had announced that the two foreign ministers would exchange views on the latest developments in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation. It had also said that Foreign Minister Kofod will also interact with other Pakistani officials during the trip.