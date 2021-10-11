Jeddah Consulate organises seminar on investment promotion

JEDDAH: The Consulate General of Pakistan Jeddah on Monday organised an investment promotion seminar at a local hotel.

The event was attended by 42 prominent Saudi businessmen and investors, including Mecca Chambers of Commerce chairman Khalaf bin Housan Al Otaibi, Sheikh Mazen M Batterjee, Sheikh Ziyad Bassam, vice Chairman Jeddah Chambers of Commerce Hesham Bin Mohammad A Kaaki, Abdulelah Al Darwish, Sheikh Abdul Qader Baashan, and Gen Mustafa Al Juhani (Retd).

Ambassador of Pakistan Lt Gen Bilal Akbar (Retd) briefed about the strengths and key factors of Pakistan’s economy that make it an attractive investment destination.

He specifically dilated upon the vast investment potential in the sectors of food safety, construction, including Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Agriculture and Corporate Farming, Sports and Surgical goods manufacturing, and Real Estate Development, including Ravi Urban Development project.

Highlighting the well-established close strategic, commercial and economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the ambassador encouraged the Saudi investors to take advantage of the enormous available opportunities in the above sectors in Pakistan.

He also assured the Saudi investors of the Embassy of Pakistan and the Consulate General’s fullest support and cooperation, as well as all possible facilitation.

The participants termed this session an extremely useful and informative interaction and showed keen interest in availing the lucrative investment opportunities in Pakistan for mutual benefit.

The seminar was part of a series of such initiatives by the Pakistani missions in the kingdom to promote bilateral trade and investment between the two brotherly countries.