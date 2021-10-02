Kitchen items’ prices eases for second consecutive week

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended September 30, 2021 for the combined consumption group, witnessed a decrease of 0.10 per cent, compared with the previous week, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The food commodities that contributed in the decline in the weekly inflation included tomatoes, down 12.57 per cent; onions 6.75 per cent; bananas 3.67 per cent; wheat flour bag 2.33 per cent; sugar 1.73 per cent; gur 0.92 per cent; pulse moong 0.71 per cent; chillies powdered 0.57 per cent; pulse mash 0.27 per cent; and pulse gram 0.26 per cent.

On a year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed major decline in their prices included tomatoes (50.52 per cent); pulse moong (29.75 per cent); potatoes (26.69 per cent); and onions (21.66 per cent).

Meanwhile, the commodities that witnessed an increase on a week-on-week basis included LPG (2.27 per cent), potatoes (1.73 per cent) and garlic (1.61 per cent).

The items that witnessed increase in the prices on a year-on-year basis included mainly electricity for the first quarter (57.92 per cent); LPG (55.16 per cent); vegetable ghee 1kg (40.40 per cent); vegetable ghee 2.5kg (38.82 per cent); cooking oil 5 litres (38.06 per cent); mustard oil (37.87 per cent); chicken (36.97 per cent); chilies powder (34.95 per cent); gents sandal (33.37 per cent); eggs (25.62 per cent); and gents sponge chappal (25.13 per cent).

The weekly SPI with base year 2015/16=100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

During the week, of the 51 items, prices of 20 (39.21 per cent) increased, 10 (19.61 per cent) items decreased and 21 (41.18 per cent) items remained unchanged.