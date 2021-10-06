LCCI urges govt to save hospitality industry

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to take immediate measures for saving the hospitality industry, a statement said.

Talking to the delegation of the Lahore Hotels and Tourism Association, LCCI president Mian Nauman Kabir said that the pandemic has caused a serious blow to the hospitality industry.

Asif Khan led the delegation. LCCI senior vice president Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and vice president Haris Ateeq were also present on the occasion.

Kabir said that the law-enforcement agencies should stop harassing hotel owners who are following all the rules and regulations. The LCCI would continue supporting every government action aimed at bringing improvement in the society, he said, adding that there was no reason for raids on hotels if they were following the rules and regulations and sharing information about guests with the law-enforcement agencies.

Asif Khan said that unnecessary raids have led to closure of a number of reputed hotels in the city. It was very unfortunate that the relevant authorities have failed to evaluate the impact of police raids on a hotel.

“It takes years to build reputation that goes into the drain in a matter of minutes,” he said, adding that nobody was paying any attention to their hue and cry

It was unfortunate that the police were raiding hotels where often families and tourists are staying, he said.