Legendary comedian Umar Sharif passes away

Umer Sharif, a veteran comedian, died in Germany on Saturday, according to local media. The well-known artist was on his way to the United States for medical treatment. He was 66 years old at the time of his death.

He was scheduled to fly from Karachi to Washington, in the United States for medical care, but the air ambulance carrying him and his wife, Zareen Ghazal, had to make an emergency landing in Germany as his health condition worsened.

Pakistan’s legendary comedian was expected to resume his journey to the United States (US) for medical treatment three days after his stay in Germany, but the departure was postponed due to his critical condition, sources told BOL.

Sharif’s travel and treatment in the United States were severely hampered until the federal government intervened to secure a visa for him and his wife.

Meanwhile, Dr.Tariq Shahab, actress Reema Khan’s cardiologist husband, offered to do the surgery in the United States, and the Sindh government cooperated with the air ambulance arrangements.

Umer Sharif was admitted to a hospital in Nuremberg, Germany, on Wednesday after his health deteriorated during his flight to the United States.