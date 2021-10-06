Lt Gen Faiz Hameed posted as Corps Commander Peshawar: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, formerly the director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has been posted as the Peshawar corps commander, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Muhammed Amir has been posted as Corps Commander Gujranwala, and Lieutenant General Asim Munir has been appointed as Quarter Master General at the General Headquarters in a major military reshuffle.

The ISPR has yet to announce who will replace Gen Faiz as the ISI chief.

In September, the ISPR had announced a major shake-up in the top military brass of the Pakistan Army, unveiling new appointments and postings.

Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was posted as the commander of the Rawalpindi Corps. Before the transfer, he was serving as the chief of the general staff.

Lieutenant General Mirza’s predecessor Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas, who was holding the post of commander Rawalpindi corps since 2019, was appointed as the chief of general staff. Lieutenant General Mohammad Chiragh Haider had been given the command of the Multan Corps.