Matric class 2021 results announced by FBISE

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the (SSC) matric class final result for the 2021 academic year today, on October 4th, 2021.

The result will be available after 11:00 AM. However, students who were waiting for the final result schedule are informed that the wait has now been over. Now, they can check their FBISE matric class results 2021.

The federal secretary of the ministry of federal education and professional training, Farah Hamid Khan, is invited as a chief guest at the result announcement ceremony.

The federal board of education is going to conduct the special exams for SSC and HSSC classes. According to the announcement, it has been decided that the special exam session will be conducted after the final declaration of the FBISE SSC final result 2021 and the FBISE HSSC final result 2021.

Moreover, the special exam session will be held on the analogy of the annual examination session for the 2021 academic year. The result of the special exams will be announced according to the same promotion policy or criteria (reduced syllabus). Students of all categories including fresh students and students for improvement, etc. all are eligible for the special exam session 2021.