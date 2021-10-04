Matric class 2021 results announced by FBISE
The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the (SSC) matric class final result for the 2021 academic year today, on October 4th, 2021.
The result will be available after 11:00 AM. However, students who were waiting for the final result schedule are informed that the wait has now been over. Now, they can check their FBISE matric class results 2021.
The federal secretary of the ministry of federal education and professional training, Farah Hamid Khan, is invited as a chief guest at the result announcement ceremony.
The federal board of education is going to conduct the special exams for SSC and HSSC classes. According to the announcement, it has been decided that the special exam session will be conducted after the final declaration of the FBISE SSC final result 2021 and the FBISE HSSC final result 2021.
Moreover, the special exam session will be held on the analogy of the annual examination session for the 2021 academic year. The result of the special exams will be announced according to the same promotion policy or criteria (reduced syllabus). Students of all categories including fresh students and students for improvement, etc. all are eligible for the special exam session 2021.
Read More
PM Imran Khan forms 'high-level cell' to investigate pandora leaks
Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a "high-level cell" to investigate the...
Ban on cryptocurrency: SHC summons SBP deputy governor, finance secretary
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the State Bank...
Early diagnosis of breast cancer crucial to prevent death: Alvi
President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the early diagnosis of breast...
Irregularities worth Rs4 bn surface in Peshawar BRT project
PESHAWAR: An audit report published on Monday found irregularities worth Rs4 billion...
PM summons high-level meeting to discuss Pandora Papers leak
Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a high-level meeting at 5pm today...