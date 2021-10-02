Meeting reviews projects under newly-formed CPEC working groups

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar presided over a review meeting of the newly-constituted joint working groups on science and information technology cooperation at the 10th Joint Coordination Committee.

In the meeting, the four projects, including establishment of the China-Pakistan Joint Research Center on earth science; acquisition of oceanographic research vessel; establishment of the Institute of Smart Semiconductor and establishment of the Silicon solar cells; and PV Panel Fabrication Facility of 500MW/annum, which were made part of the CPEC in the 10th JCC meeting, were reviewed and discussed in detail.

Umar directed that action plans for these projects should be finalised within 30 days and submitted at the earliest.

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said that with the joint efforts of both countries, science and technology applications should be used to accelerate the growth of the economy and resolve the problems of the citizens.

A proper plan and strategy was needed with a regular monitoring system so that Pakistan can obtain maximum benefit from the technology and expertise of the Chinese side.

In another meeting held, the sectors related to the newly-formed JWG on information technology, recently approved by the JCC were discussed in detail.

The sectors, broadband connectivity, technology parks/IT parks, cyber-security, software and hardware development came under discussion.

Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq said that IT is the future of Pakistan and in the last one or two years, it has witnessed rapid growth in this sector.

Pakistan’s software exports increased almost 47 per cent. This sector will now be further developed and expanded through technical collaboration with China.

There is also a need to launch new technical assistance programmes for Pakistan to meet the professional requirements of the growing IT industry in the country, he added.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar directed the IT Ministry to submit concept notes on the above sectors to the Planning Ministry within a period of 30 days so that the fast-moving and strategic initiatives could be discussed in the upcoming JWG.

He also said the role of the Ministry of IT must be appreciated, as they are striving hard to ensure meeting of the international standards of technological advancement and progress.