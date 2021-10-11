Middle East buyers look to London property market
DUBAI: The gradual easing of the pandemic-related restrictions have led the Middle East buyers to seek properties in prime central London, with sales in the first eight months of 2021 surpassing those for the whole of 2020, Arab News reported.
According to the global property consultancy, Knight Frank, the sales between January and August this year were up 56 per cent, compared with the whole of last year.
“We have seen an influx of [the] Middle Eastern investment into London over the last month, as changes to the travel restrictions have unleashed a huge wall of pent up demand,” Moreas Madani, partner in the prime central London developments team of Knight Frank, said.
Strict travel restrictions, Knight Frank said, have led to pent-up demand, and footfall of the Middle Eastern travellers through London’s Heathrow Airport has also risen in August since the restrictions were lifted.
“What we’re seeing is the Middle Eastern buyers hungry to get back to business. Many have used their time well, taking advantage of the lockdowns and restricted travel to do their research, scope out what is on offer and be ready to move as soon as travel resumes,” Henry Faun, a partner in the private office, Middle East at Knight Frank, said.
Read More
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 12th October 2021
Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (12th October 2021) is Rs. 98165 per...
Dollar to PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 12th October 2021
Karachi: Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan on 12th October...
FBR restores IR officers’ powers to freeze bank accounts for recovery
KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has restored the powers of...
ECC approves gas allocation for Pak Arab, FFBQL to meet fertiliser demand
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday approved...
Pakistan’s LNG tender receives zero offers
KARACHI: These winters are going to be even colder primarily due to...