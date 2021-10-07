Ministers named in Pandora Papers should resign: Sindh CM

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has demanded that the ministers, whose names have appeared in the infamous Pandora Papers for having offshore companies, should step down from their positions.

Talking to the media in Islamabad on Thursday, Shah said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should keep the same standards for himself as he had maintained for others in the past at the time of Panama Leaks.

In 2016, PM Khan had said that people with offshore accounts were tax stealers, so by that definition, the three federal ministers who had been named in the Pandora leaks were also thieves, even if they held the properties in good faith, he maintained.

Among several prominent Pakistanis, senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Aleem Khan, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Senator Faisal Vawda, and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi, who is also Federal Minister for Water Resources, have alleged links to offshore companies, as per the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ)’s findings.

Without taking their names, the Sindh CM demanded a fair investigation against those who were mentioned in the report.

Referring to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 2021, Shah said legislation should be done for the welfare of the masses. The ruling party brought their own laws through ordinances, he added.

“Legislation should be done through the legislative assemblies. The most esteemed institution is the parliament, which should not be bypassed,” he stressed during the media talk.

Sindh CM also claimed that the PTI was nowhere to be seen in the next polls due to its performance.

“They (PTI) paved the way for inflation and then said that it was happening all over the world. PTI said that inflation soared to 100 per cent in the world, but in Pakistan, it allowed a rise of 40 per cent only for commodity prices. Elections are near, and the people will take revenge from them,” said Shah while criticizing the government and its economic policies.