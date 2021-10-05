NAB Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar resigns: sources

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar has reportedly submitted his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi.

According to sources, the senior retired police officer had sent his resignation to President Alvi on Tuesday. However, sources in NAB and within the presidency did not say anything about the resignation.

A NAB official, when contacted, told Bol News that there was no confirmation that Asghar had resigned. He shared that NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has also not received his deputy’s resignation yet.

Efforts were also made to reach Asghar for his version but he did not respond till the filing of this report.

As per the rules, after receipt, the resignation is sent to the law ministry with the recommendation of the NAB chairman. The law ministry forwards the resignation to the president for final decision and after his approval, the ministry issues a notification.

Sources in the federal capital say that Hussain was not feeling comfortable for the past few months after a complaint was filed against him for the alleged illegal recruitments in the Punjab Constabulary when he was heading the force as its DG.

It is also learnt that a few weeks back, Asghar had held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in which the latter expressed his full confidence and support to the former.

Aghar, who has also served as director general of Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment, had earned a reputation as an honest and dutiful police officer.

Sources further claimed that name of Asghar is also under consideration for the new chairman of NAB as the term of the incumbent will end soon.

Initially, sources added, Justice Iqbal might be given an extension through an ordinance and later a new name could replace him as the new chairman of the bureau.