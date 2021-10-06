National T20 Cup: 4 Balochistan team players test positive for COVID-19

National T20 Cup: Four Balochistan team players participating in the National T20 Cup 2021 have tested positive for COVID-19 and they have been placed in ten days quarantine.

The names of 4 players of Balochistan who were tested positive for COVID-19 were Akif Javed, Khurram Shehzad, Bismillah Khan, and Gohar Faiz. however, Jalat Khan is isolated on suspicion of having close ties with all 4 players.

PCB wrote in a statement, “All other participants and their families underwent testing on Tuesday and have returned negative,”

“The PCB continues to monitor the situation and is retesting all participants and their families. It has also been decided the frequency of testing will be increased for the remainder of the tournament.”

All other players of the National T20 Cup were asymptomatic and tested negative for COVID-19, and they will continue with their matches.

As a result, the 2nd match between Northern and Balochistan on 6th October has been swapped with the match between Northern and Southern Punjab.

This means that the match between Northern and Balochistan match will now be played on 9th October. The match between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be played on 7th October as per schedule.

Balochistan will add players to its squad from their Cricket Association Championship 3 day’s tournament side.

The player will be transferred from bubble-to-bubble but the replaced players will undergo CT-PCR testing as per the PCB’s COVID-19 protocols.

Pakistan players and support staff for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will participate in the National T20 Cup on 6th and 7th October.

On 8th October, they will shift to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup bubble being set up by the PCB as per the ICC regulations.