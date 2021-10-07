National T20 Cup: Live score | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Balochistan | Match 22

Share this post on

National T20 Cup: Today Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will face Balochistan in the 22nd match of the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The tournament will feature six teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab. The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host 33 matches of the tournament.

Balochistan has won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Match Details

Time:- 07:30 PM IST

Stadium: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Balochistan:

Imam-ul-Haq (captain), Bismillah Khan (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Haris Sohail, Jalat Khan, Junaid Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr, Umaid Asif and Yasir Shah.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi (vice-captain), Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Israrullah, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Imran Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Mussadiq Ahmed and Sahibzada Farhan.

Live Score

Keep refreshing this page timely to stay updated!

Team Score Over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 89-4 12 Balochistan

Watch Live Streaming