National T20 Cup: Live score | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Balochistan | Match 22

Web Desk BOL News

07th Oct, 2021. 08:21 pm
National T20 Cup: Live score | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Balochistan | Match 22

National T20 Cup: Today Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will face Balochistan in the 22nd match of the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The tournament will feature six teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab. The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host 33 matches of the tournament.

Balochistan has won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Match Details

Time:- 07:30 PM IST

Stadium: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Squad

Balochistan:

Imam-ul-Haq (captain), Bismillah Khan (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Haris Sohail, Jalat Khan, Junaid Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr, Umaid Asif and Yasir Shah.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi (vice-captain), Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Israrullah, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Imran Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Mussadiq Ahmed and Sahibzada Farhan.

Live Score

Keep refreshing this page timely to stay updated!

TeamScoreOver
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa89-412
Balochistan

Watch Live Streaming

Adsence 300X250

Read More

1 min ago
England's Stokes could miss Ashes after finger operation

 England all-rounder Ben Stokes could miss the Ashes series in Australia after...
45 mins ago
ECB chairman resigns due to immense pressure over Pakistan tour snub

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman, Ian Watmore has resigned...
1 hour ago
Ali Zafar sings 'Larsha Pekhawar' song at Pindi Stadium, watch video

Pakistani singer, Ali Zafar sings his latest hit Pashto song 'Larsha Pekhawar'...
2 hours ago
Amir praises Sarfaraz’s son bowling, watch video

Former Pakistan cricketer, Mohammad Amir praised the exceptional swing bowling of the...
2 hours ago
Investor to Ramiz Raja: ‘Blank cheque ready if Pakistan beats India’

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja was told by an investor...
3 hours ago
New Zealand ready to tour Pakistan, says Ramiz Raja

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja announced on Thursday that...