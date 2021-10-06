National T20 Cup: Northern vs Southern Punjab | Match 20 | Live score

National T20 Cup: Today Northern will face Southern Punjab in the 20th match of the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The tournament will feature six teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab. The Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host 33 matches of the tournament.

Southern Punjab has won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Match Details

Time:- 07:30 PM IST

Stadium: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Northern:

Shadab Khan (captain), Mohammad Nawaz (vice-captain), Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Musa Khan, Nasir Nawaz, Salman Irshad, Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umer Amin, Zaman Khan and Zeeshan Malik.

Southern Punjab:

Sohaib Maqsood (captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (vice-captain), Amir Yamin, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Dilbar Hussain, Faisal Akram, Hassan Khan, Imran Randhawa, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Umer Khan, Zain Abbas and Zia-ul-Haq.

Live Score

Keep refreshing this page timely to stay updated!