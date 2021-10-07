New Zealand ready to tour Pakistan, says Ramiz Raja

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja announced on Thursday that the New Zealand cricket team has agreed to tour Pakistan.

Briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), the PCB chairman said that the Black Caps were working on a timeline for the series, and assured the lawmakers that he would announce the good news next week.

Raja claimed that the International Cricket Council President Greg Barclay 99 per cent agreed with the PCB’s stance over New Zealand’s sudden departure from Pakistan.

On September 17, New Zealand had abruptly announced that they would be abandoning their tour to Pakistan, moments before the first one-day match in Rawalpindi, citing security concerns. Following New Zealand’s action, England had also withdrawn from their four-day tour to Pakistan.

Commenting on the departure, Ramiz said it was not the way the game can go on.

“We have a history of cricket. This cannot happen that someone comes, reaps his benefit and then throws us in the trash,” deplored the PCB chief.