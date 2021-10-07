New Zealand ready to tour Pakistan, says Ramiz Raja
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja announced on Thursday that the New Zealand cricket team has agreed to tour Pakistan.
Briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), the PCB chairman said that the Black Caps were working on a timeline for the series, and assured the lawmakers that he would announce the good news next week.
Raja claimed that the International Cricket Council President Greg Barclay 99 per cent agreed with the PCB’s stance over New Zealand’s sudden departure from Pakistan.
On September 17, New Zealand had abruptly announced that they would be abandoning their tour to Pakistan, moments before the first one-day match in Rawalpindi, citing security concerns. Following New Zealand’s action, England had also withdrawn from their four-day tour to Pakistan.
Commenting on the departure, Ramiz said it was not the way the game can go on.
“We have a history of cricket. This cannot happen that someone comes, reaps his benefit and then throws us in the trash,” deplored the PCB chief.
Read More
National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab beats Northern | 20 Match
National T20 Cup: Southern Punjab defeated Northern by 4 wickets in the...
Latest National T20 Cup Schedule 2021: Match Timings, and Venues
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) updated the announced schedule and squads for the...
National T20 Cup: 4 Balochistan team players test positive for COVID-19
National T20 Cup: Four Balochistan team players participating in the National T20 Cup...
Latest National T20 Cup points table
National T20 Cup points table: Latest points table 2021 updated after the...
National T20 Cup: Northern vs Southern Punjab | Match 20 | Live score
National T20 Cup: Today Northern will face Southern Punjab in the 20th match...