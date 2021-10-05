No bones about it, Albaik is the toast of Expo 2020
DUBAI: Crowds thronged outside Afghanistan’s pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, which was a mystery, because the pavilion remained shuttered, despite the opening of the world fair to visitors the previous day, Arab News reported.
The mystery was resolved by the presence of a sign with a distinctive white and yellow logo pointing visitors in the direction of Albaik, the Saudi fried chicken chain that has an outlet in the same building.
“Afghanistan? They have a pavilion? No, we’re here for Albaik,” visitor Michael Higgins, an Irish expatriate, told Arab News. “Their spicy chicken is the best in the city.”
While Albaik is a household name in Saudi Arabia, with more than 120 branches, it is a relative novelty in the UAE, where the first outlet opened in Dubai Mall only in June.
في خدمة العالم.. من #إكسبو_2020_دبي #رؤية_السعودية_2030#صنع_في_السعودية#بحبك_نكبر#البيك #إكسبو2020#Expo2020#Expo2020Dubai pic.twitter.com/4b4wmhzKVX
— ®ALBAIK (@albaik) October 3, 2021
Afghanistan is one of nearly 200 nations participating in the six-month expo, but the country’s pavilion was planned by the government that was driven from power by the Taliban last month, and remains incomplete and closed to visitors. A security guard at the building said they had not seen any one work there in weeks.
