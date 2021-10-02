Obituary: Comedy King Umer Sharif is no more

Veteran comedian Umer Sharif passed away today in Germany due to his critical health condition while he was on his way to the United States on Saturday for his treatment. Umer Sharif, who rose to prominence during the 1980s and gained stardom in the 1990s, was sick for quite some time and suffered from various issues.

Born on April 19, 1955, as Muhammad Umer, the youngster began his career as a stage actor in his teens as Umer Zarif before settling for Umer Sharif and became quite popular due to his stand up acts in different parts of Karachi. He entered TV in the 1980s and gained more popularity due to his ability to make everyone laugh at the drop of the hat.

However, it was the success of his stage dramas that were recorded and then released on video cassettes that gave his career the boost he required and deserved. The first to come was ‘Bakra Qiston Par’ in the 1980s where he was both the writer and the actor and it was so popular that he had to release as many as four sequels in the next few years.

And then came Buddha Ghar Pe Hai which became as popular in India as it did in Pakistan. Umer Sharif didn’t stop there and went into TV and movies as well where he had his share of success in the 1980s (for TV) and 1990s (for films). His films Mr 420 and Mr Charlie turned out to be box office gold and he went on to win as many as ten Nigar Awards (four in one year) for his performance as a writer, director and producer.

Not only that, but he was also a very able moderator who conducted countless shows across the world and on TV; ‘The Sharif Show’ was quite popular and his fans loved his company for he knew how to crack jokes and keep a straight face as well, something not many excel at. Today’s popular comedy shows across the border (such as The Kapil Sharma Show) are in fact an amalgamation of Umer Sharif’s plays that are still popular despite being three decades old.

He also received Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his contributions from the government of Pakistan, for his services to media and the entertainment industry. His death will create a vacuum that might not be filled in the coming years, for he was a genuine comedian who knew how to send a message across, without making others uncomfortable.