OGDCL drills 12 new wells in 2020/21

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has drilled 12 new wells, producing 584,808 barrels (BBL) crude oil and 12,092 million cubic feet (MMCF) gas, in its production gathering system during the last fiscal year.

“The injected wells include Mela-7, Pasakhi-11, Pasakhi Deep-6, Pasakhi West Deep-2, Saand-1 and 2, TAY South West-1, Umair-1, Mangrio-1, Togh Bala-1, Nashpa-10 and Qadirpur-62, which cumulatively yielded gross crude oil and gas production of 584,808 barrels and 12,092MMCF, respectively,” the company said in its financial report for the year 2020/21.

During the period under review, the OGDCL acquired 2,539 line kilometres of 2D and 600 square kilometres of 3D seismic data, spud 20 wells, including 10 exploratory/appraisal wells, eight development wells, one re-entry well and one sidetrack well.

Its exploratory efforts yielded six oil and gas discoveries, including Togh Bala-1, Siab-1 (Samanasuk) and Siab-1 (Lumshiwal/Hangu) in Kohat district, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Lakhi Rud X-1 in Musa Khel district and Jandran X-4 in Barkhan district, Balochistan and Sial-1 in Hyderabad district, Sindh.

The company’s average net saleable crude oil, gas and LPG production stood at 36,892 barrels/day, 870 million cubic feet/day gas and 803 tonnes/day LPG, respectively, during the year under review.