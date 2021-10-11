Opposition submits no confidence motion against Balcoshistan CM Jam Kamal

The political crisis in Balochistan that was brewing for quite some time may reach its conclusion soon as the opposition finally submitted its no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal on Monday.

The no-trust motion has the backing of 14 MPAs, including Kamal’s former finance minister Zahoor Buledi.

“We have submitted the motion with a majority. We urge the chief minister, once again, to resign,” said Buledi, who had resigned as finance minister last week.

In a press conference, Buledi urged Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to call a session for a vote on the motion.

Asad Baloch, the other minister who had resigned with Buledi, claimed that Kamal had lost, adding that the political crisis that has been going on for quite some time has created a lot of problems in the province.

Shahwani optimistic of winning back disgruntled MPs

Minutes after the motion was submitted, provincial government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani reiterated that Kamal would not resign as he has the “support of the majority” of Balochistan Awami Party members and its allies.

“We are trying to win back disgruntled friends, and we will convince them soon,” tweeted Shahwani.

وزیر اعلی بلوچستان @jam_kamal کو بلوچستان عوامی پارٹی و اتحادیوں کی اکثریت کی حمایت حاصل ہے۔ وزیر اعلی استعفی نہیں دینگے۔ ناراض دوستوں کو منانے کی کوشش جاری رہیگی، انشاءاللہ دوستوں کو منانے میں کامیاب ہوجائینگے۔ — Liaquat Shahwani (@LiaquatShahwani) October 11, 2021

Amid ‘threats’, CM Jam Kamal vows not to resign

The spokesperson had repeated what the CM had said last week in a press conference after the opposition’s ultimatum had expired.

“Till I have the majority, I will not resign. Most of the Balochistan Awami Party members and allied parties are with me,” CM Kamal had claimed. However, he had admitted that some lawmakers were “unhappy” with his performance but claimed that they were a “minority”.

The CM had held the presser after some disgruntled MPAs from his party and its allies announced they would file a no-confidence motion against him.

The decision was announced after the CM was given a 24-hour ultimatum by some of his cabinet members and other lawmakers to resign.

They have been upset as they allege that the CM has failed to consult them in running the affairs of the province.