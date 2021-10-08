Over Rs29.27 billion collected during first quarter: minister
KARACHI: The Sindh government has collected over Rs29.27 billion tax during the first quarter (July-September) ofFY21 as against Rs21.021 billion during the corresponding period of the last year, an official said on Friday.
Presiding over a meeting to review the details of the tax collection, provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation, Narcotics Control Department, Parliamentary Affairs and Food Mukesh Kumar Chawla said: “The overall situation of the tax collection is satisfactory,” adding that there is a room to work harder to collect property and professional taxes.
The minister said the tax officials should perform their duties diligently and honestly and appealed to the tax defaulters to pay their dues immediately, otherwise face stern legal actions.
The provincial tax authority collected Rs2.64 billion under the motor vehicle tax, Rs24.36 billion under the infrastructure Cess, Rs27.72 million under the professional tax, Rs671.880 million under the head of property tax, Rs24.156 million as cotton fee and Rs5.356 million in entertainment duty.
