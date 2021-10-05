Pakistan Coating Association team visits LCCI

LAHORE: A delegation of the Pakistan Coating Association (PCA) has called on Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) office-bearers and apprised them about the problems being faced by the industry, a statement said.

The delegation headed by its central chairman Moazzam Rasheed said that the industry exports goods worth more than $100 million. If included in the export-oriented sectors and given incentives, the exports of this sector could jump to $1 billion, the delegation members said.

They said various chlorine-based solvents, for example chloroform, methylene chloride, ethylene dichloride and propylene dichloride were imported in massive quantities at zero per cent Customs duty, primarily for the manufacturing of adhesives.

They suggested imposition of a ban on the import of these solvents, adding that the cumulative value of exports refunds of Pakistan coating industry was around Rs1.5 billion for the last three years, which should be paid immediately.

LCCI president Mian Nauman Kabir, senior vice president Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, vice president Haris Ateeq assured the visiting delegation of making sincere efforts for resolving the issues being faced by the industry.

Kabir said that the industry affected by the pandemic required government support. Attention could enable the coating industry to earn huge foreign exchange for the country, he added.