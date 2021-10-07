Pakistan on track to surpass major crops production statistics

APP News Agency

07th Oct, 2021. 10:34 am
Sindh Abadgar Board seeks withdrawal of tax on cotton production to save local crops

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and informed him about surpassing the previous year’s production statistics of wheat, rice, sugarcane and maize crops, which at present, were recorded at 27.5 million tonnes, 8.4 million tonnes, 81 million tonnes and 8.4 million tonnes, respectively.

The minister also apprised the premier about the encouraging trends so far regarding the production of wheat, rice, sugarcane and maize crops.

By September 30, 2021, Pakistan has achieved the production of 38.5 million cotton bales, which was higher from 27 million bales realised in the corresponding period of the last year.

The prime minister appreciated the performance of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, which was determined to achieve the record export targets of mangoes and citrus fruit at 150,000 tonnes and 463,000 tonnes, respectively.

He also appreciated the efforts of the relevant officials for achieving the historic growth and export targets in the agriculture sector.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

3 mins ago
Debt-to-GDP ratio down to 83.5%: Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has said that the country’s total debt-to-GDP...
7 mins ago
SBP issues steps to enhance transparency in foreign currency transactions

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has introduced regulatory measures to...
11 mins ago
LCCI urges govt to facilitate carpet industry

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the...
21 mins ago
Customs official praised for efforts to alleviate traders’ concerns

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president Mian...
4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 7th October 2021 (Dubai)

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (7th October 2021) today 24 Carat is...
4 hours ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today SAR TO PKR exchange rates on, 7th Oct 2021

KARACHI: Today (Saudi Riyal to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on...