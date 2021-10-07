Pakistan on track to surpass major crops production statistics

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and informed him about surpassing the previous year’s production statistics of wheat, rice, sugarcane and maize crops, which at present, were recorded at 27.5 million tonnes, 8.4 million tonnes, 81 million tonnes and 8.4 million tonnes, respectively.

The minister also apprised the premier about the encouraging trends so far regarding the production of wheat, rice, sugarcane and maize crops.

By September 30, 2021, Pakistan has achieved the production of 38.5 million cotton bales, which was higher from 27 million bales realised in the corresponding period of the last year.

The prime minister appreciated the performance of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, which was determined to achieve the record export targets of mangoes and citrus fruit at 150,000 tonnes and 463,000 tonnes, respectively.

He also appreciated the efforts of the relevant officials for achieving the historic growth and export targets in the agriculture sector.