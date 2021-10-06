Pakistan reports 39 more deaths, 1,212 new Covid-19 cases: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday confirmed that 39 more people lost their lives due to coronavirus in the country during the last 24 hours.

According to the NCOC, the department leading Pakistan’s campaign against the pandemic, 1,212 new cases were also detected in Pakistan during the same period. Some 46, 477 tests were also conducted, and the results showed a positivity ratio of 2.60 per cent, added the NCOC.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 5 Oct:

1,190,424

Total vaccine administered till now: 87,741,079 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 6, 2021

Despite a massive vaccination drive underway in Pakistan, currently, 3,079 patients are critical in the country.

Official data confirmed that more than 87.74 million people have been administered the coronavirus vaccine so far, whereas, on Tuesday (yesterday) over 1.19 million people were vaccinated across the country.

Statistics 6 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,477

Positive Cases: 1212

Positivity %: 2.60%

Deaths : 39

Patients on Critical Care: 3079 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 6, 2021

According to the NCOC, Pakistan has conducted 19,685,529 Covid-19 tests, so far, with a confirmed tally of 1,253,868 cases, including 1,181,054 of those who have recovered. The number of active cases, however, has now dropped to 44,828 across the country, it added.

Sindh is the most affected region of the country with 461,258 infections followed by Punjab that has reported 434,139 infections.