Pakistan reports an increase in Dengue cases

Peshawar: The dengue cases are constantly increasing in the province of KPK, two hospitals in KPK, Khyber teaching hospital, and Hayatabad medical complex have reported an upsurge in dengue patients.

According to the reports in the past 24 hours 371 dengue cases have been reported out of which 8 patients were admitted in the hospital.

The staff stated that in the past 24 hours Khyber teaching hospital has tested 263 patients positive, whereas Hayatabad medical complex informed 108 patients were tested positive for dengue.

However, the capital city Islamabad has witnessed an increase in dengue cases.

Furthermore, 463 patients are admitted in different hospitals in the country, due to the upsurge in dengue cases hospitals in the federal capital have formed special dengue wards.