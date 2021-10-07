Pakistan, Saudi Arabia conduct naval exercises in Arabian Sea

Staff Reporter BOL News

07th Oct, 2021. 08:25 pm

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy and Royal Saudi Naval forces commenced their bilateral exercises named “Naseem Al Bahar 13” in the Arabian Sea, aimed at sharpening professional skills and promoting bilateral relations between both forces.

“These exercises are being held regularly between both the naval forces, which consists of aircraft of both the forces and joint conduct of maritime security operations,” according to a Pakistan Navy spokesman.

The practice would hone professional skills of maritime operations and it is aimed at promoting bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Navy, Royal Saudi Naval forces and the air force conducted an impressive fire power display in the Arabian Sea.

Pakistan’s Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces Vice Admiral Fahad bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily witnessed the exercise. The Royal Saudi Air Force’s F-15 also participated in the operations for the first time.

