Pakistan T20 World Cup squad to start training from Sunday

Web Desk BOL News

08th Oct, 2021. 03:05 pm
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced that the national T20 squad will start their training for T20 World Cup from Sunday, October 10.

The PCB, in their official statement, said that the players will hold “a seven-day training and conditioning camp” under biosecure protocols at the National High Performance Center (NHPC) and LCCA Ground, Lahore.

The squad along with their families will enter the biosecure environment from today and will be tested for coronavirus after a day.

“After returning negative tests, the players will be allowed to commence their preparations from Sunday with the gym sessions at NHPC,” said the PCB.

The PCB released the training schedule for the Pakistan T20 squad. The board said that the players will hold training sessions at the LCCA ground at 1:30 pm on October 11-12 and play “a scenario match” under the lights on October 14.

“It will start at 6 pm. No training activity has been scheduled for October 13,” it said.

Players’ online media interaction schedule

The following is the schedule of players’ online media interactions:

• October 9 – Mohammad Rizwan to address a virtual media session at 11 am

• October 10 – Bowling Consultant Vernon Philander to address a virtual media session at 11 am

• October 11 – Hasan Ali to address a virtual media session at 11 am

• October 12 – Shaheen Shah Afridi to address a virtual media session at 11 am

• October 13 – Vice-Captain Shadab Khan to address a virtual media session at 11 am

• October 14 – Captain Babar Azam to address a virtual media session at 11 am

