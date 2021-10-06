PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid risigns from his position

PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid resigns from his position

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director Commercial Babar Hamid has resigned from his position.

According to sources, he sent his resignation to the PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, which he is yet to confirm.

Sources also said that he was behind the New Zealand DRS mishap. it further added that the PCB chairman has ordered an inquiry, but Hamid resigned before even it began.

He has not been going to the office for the past few days, according to reports.

Hamid was appointed for the position of Director Commercial by former PCB chairman Ehsan Mani in 2019.

Last month, the former CEO of the PCB, Wasim Khan, also resigned after differences arose between him and Ramiz. He joined the board in 2019 and his contract was to expire next year.

He said that he came to Pakistan with the vision of making Pakistan cricket the best in the world and improve its image in international cricket.

“As a British Pakistani and a former professional cricketer, I committed to moving to Pakistan just under 3 years ago, so that I could contribute to improving the global image of the PCB and the country. My aim was to contribute to the betterment of the game under the spotlight of a cricket-crazed nation of 220 million people,” he said.