PCB to announce important changes to squad today

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will announce important changes to the national squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup today.

With the mega event only 10 days away, the PCB will be announcing changes to the squad that will represent the nation in the World Cup.

According to media reports, selectors are in favor of including former captain Shoaib Malik, Shahnawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman, and Haider Ali.

The players who are part of the squad will enter the biosecure bubble today. They will spend one day after which they will undergo coronavirus testing.

The squad will undergo training at the National High Performance Center (NHPC) from Sunday.

The squad is scheduled to leave for the tournament on October 15.

Inclusion of Shoaib Maqsood in the T20 squad in dark after injury

Shoaib Maqsood’s place in the national t20 squad for the World Cup has suffered a jolt after sources claimed that he is suffering from back pain.

“Sohaib Maqsood was brought to a hospital for an MRI scan,” a source told the media. “He is finding it difficult to walk. His inclusion in the World Cup squad will be made after the report is released,” it added.

21-year-old Hader Ali will replace Maqsood if he is declared unfit by medical authorities.

While on the other hand, the PCB chief selector Muhammad Wasim held talks with former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, other coaches along with captain Babar Azam and vice-captain Shadab Khan.