PDM must make political decisions keeping in view regional situation: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Monday that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) must make political decisions keeping the regional situation in mind.

The PDM alliance leaders, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Shehbaz Sharif, on October 10, had demanded fresh polls in the country, immediately. Both the leaders were in Lahore to discuss the PDM affairs and, to devise a strategy to oust the Imran Khan-led government.

Shehbaz had also announced that a long march would be held against inflation and price hike at any cost.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Rashid reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his five years. He also warned the PDM to refrain from doing anything that could be troublesome for it.

Replying to a question about the recent military reshuffle, the minister said, “Relations between civil and military leaderships are fine and such appointments and transfers are normal affairs.”

“[Information Minister] Fawad Chaudhry and [Defence Minister] Pervez Khattak can give you a better explanation as I cannot give any statement on the matter,” explained Rashid.

Govt starts campaign against dollar-hoarders

Rashid also announced that the government was starting a campaign against hoarding of dollars.

“Eighty-eight people have been arrested as part of this drive,” he said.

According to him, the government had also ordered to initiate audit inquiry against five mega exchange companies in this regard.

In a bid to deal with the foreign funding issue, action will be taken against those NGOs who are operating under covert services, he added.