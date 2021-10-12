PIA achieves IATA’s NDC level 4 certification
KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has achieved the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) new distribution capability (NDC) level 4 certification, a statement said.
The national flag carrier has recently embarked upon a digital transformation programme, under which PIA is focused on modernising its business practices, resource competence, technology upgrade and partner collaborations in line with the new industry standards and practices.
The IATA’s NDC level 4 certification, i.e., offer and order capability is the highest level of certification awarded to PIA, and enables the airline to better connect, communicate and share rich content among the industry partners and through distribution channels.
This achievement will significantly enhance PIA’s capability of merchandising, retailing, and product differentiation.
The NDC certification will not only help PIA take its distribution standard to the next level but will also facilitate better servicing its passengers, travel agents, and industry partners, accelerating PIA’s digital transformation.
On this achievement, PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik appreciated the PIA teams from IT and commercials departments, as well as for the strong support from its Passenger Services System (PSS) provider HITIT Computer Systems.
He also said that this achievement is proof of PIA’s commitment to become the airline of choice for the travel agents, distribution partners, as well as the airline’s valued passengers.
