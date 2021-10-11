Pillion riding to be banned in Sindh on Eid Miladun Nabi

KARACHI: The Sindh government announced on Monday that pillion riding will be banned on October 19 on account of Eid Miladun Nabi.

A notification issued by the provincial home department said that the ban has been placed at the request of the Sindh Rangers.

The Rabi-ul-Awwal moon was sighted, last week, making Eid Milad un Nabi on October 19.

The moon was sighted after the Ruet-e-Hilal committee met under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

Rabi-ul-Awwal is revered by Muslims around the world, as Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was born on the 12th of the holy month.

The day is called Eid Milad-un-Nabi and celebrations are held by Muslims across the world.

10-day Rehmatul-lil-Alameen celebrations

On October 10, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the establishment of the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority to preach that Islam was a religion of love and humanity.

Inaugurating the start of 10-day Rehmatul-lil-Alameen celebrations for the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal in Islamabad on Sunday evening, PM said, “An international advisory board comprising international scholars will also be constituted to present the real face of Islam before the world.”

PM Imran will be the patron-in-chief of the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority, while a top scholar of Islam will be its chairman.

Earlier, the federal cabinet had also decided to grant remission in sentences of prisoners on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi