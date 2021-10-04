PM Imran Khan launches ‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’ to uplift 3.7m households

With an aim to improve 3.7 million poor households in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) in Islamabad on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier termed the Rs1400 billion programme a landmark initiative and hoped that it would bring improvements in the living standards of the Pakistani people.

PM maintained that KPP was prepared after hectic efforts and consultation process, and expressed the confidence it would move forward with success. He suggested a committee that could evaluate its progress and address any problems coming in its way.

The PM regretted that the Pakistani system only caters to a small segment of the elite class. Inequality was the basis of the downfall of any society, he said, adding that flawed policies of the past, also left behind the marginalized segments.

“A poor person never gets justice. If we want to progress, we will have to uplift the impoverished segment of society,” said the PM.

He, however, said the present government is trying to change priorities to uplift the poor families.

The prime minister added that the government was also aware of the problems faced by the downtrodden segments of Pakistani society due to price hikes. He said a programme was being launched under Ehsaas to provide targeted subsidies on essential commodities such as flour, ghee and sugar.

PM Imran said, “We have also tried to absorb the maximum pressure of an international increase in the prices of commodities. There has been a 100% increase in the prices of petroleum products over the last few months, but we only increased their prices by 22%. For this, we slashed the sales tax and petroleum levy on petrol and diesel.”

“Wheat price increased by 33% and that of sugar by 40% in the international market, but we upped their prices by 12% and 21% respectively.

The PM was confident that with improvement in supply chains in the world, the prices of commodities would come down soon.