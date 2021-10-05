PM Imran wants Sindh govt to immediately release 1.2m tonnes wheat: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Ministry of Interprovincial Coordination to ask the Sindh government for the immediate release of wheat.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry observed that the wheat price was the highest in the province.

“The reason was that the provincial government has halted the release of 1.2 million tons of wheat,” he added. According to Chaudhry, the Sindh government earlier also did not procure the wheat.

وزیراعظم نے وزارت بین الصوبائی رابطہ کو ہدایت کی ہے کہ وہ سندھ حکومت کو فوری طور پر گندم کی ریلیز کا کہیں،سندھ میں گندم کی قیمتیں ملک بھر میں سب سے زیادہ ہیں جس کی وجہ یہ ہے کہ سندھ حکومت نے 12 لاکھ ٹن گندم کی ریلیز روک رکھی ہے۔ اس سے پہلے سندہ حکومت نے گندم کی خریداری نہیں کی — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 5, 2021

Last month, Sindh’s farmers had expressed their fear that if the federal government did not give a subsidy on di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser then it would lower the crop production with an adverse impact on their revenue.

The farmers complained that they were ignored due to the conflict between the federal and provincial governments. The subsidy programme has already been launched in Punjab.

In July, the Sindh government had announced to launch Peoples Hari (farmer) Card to register one million small farmers under the scheme, provide them Rs3 billion in subsidies on DAP, fertilisers and feed.