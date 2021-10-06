PM orders timely completion of uplift projects
ISLAMABAD: Member National Assembly (MNA) Sher Ali Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed matters relating to development schemes in his constituency and reconstitution of committee for the axle load management regime.
The prime minister stressed for timely completion of the ongoing development schemes in the constituency for the benefit of the local residents.
The prime minister was briefed that the process of reconstitution of the committee for the axle load control management will be completed soon.
