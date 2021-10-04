PM to unveil Kamyab Pakistan Programme today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Kamyab Pakistan Programme on Monday, under which loans worth Rs1.4 trillion would be rolled out among 3.7 million families in the country.

A press release quoted Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, as saying, that the Kamyab Pakistan Programme would be a major initiative in the government’s efforts to alleviate poverty by empowering the deprived segments of the society and by supporting them to transform their lives.

The programme would also link the low-income groups with the banks through microfinance institutions and the media wing of the PM Office.

The programme also reflects the sense of state’s responsibility towards its weaker segments of the society.

It will have five components, under which the farmers will get interest-free loans under the Kamyab Kissan programme, financing would be made for a business up to Rs500,000 under the Kamyab Karobar Programme, financing on easy installments would be extended for the construction of houses under Sasta Ghar Scheme, besides linking of successful skilled-based scholarship scheme and Sehat Insaf Card with the Kamyab Pakistan Programme.