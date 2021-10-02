PML-N lambasts President Alvi for ‘ignorance of parliamentary protocols’

Web DeskWeb Editor

02nd Oct, 2021. 07:17 pm

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday slammed President Arif Alvi and urged him to read up on parliamentary protocols.

The former information minister said this while referring to the letter sent by President Alvi to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. She was apparently unhappy with the way Shehbaz was addressed in the letter. She said it was unfortunate to be ignorant of the position and respect of parliamentary positions.

Marriyum said, “It is for the information of the president that Shehbaz Sharif is the leader of the opposition. However, despite being in the presidency, Arif Alvi is not aware of the constitutional, democratic and parliamentary etiquette of addressing the leader of the opposition.”

She said the negative attitude and thinking had destroyed the traditions of parliamentary and social etiquette, tolerance and respect.

The PML-N leader pointed out that Shehbaz had already provided free treatment and medicines to women as well as built state-of-the-art district health units and hospitals for treatment of serious diseases.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

2 hours ago
Umar Sharif’s death: Pakistani cricket community mourns the loss of a great entertainer

Veteran comedian Umer Sharif passed away today in Germany due to his...
2 hours ago
Occupied Kashmir beekeepers head southward for warmth, honey and cash

PATHANKOT: As the winter months near, beekeepers of occupied Kashmiri like Abid...
3 hours ago
Fans and friends pay tributes to the 'King of Comedy'

KARACHI: Pakistan is in a state of shock after the news of...
3 hours ago
French media exposes Indian fake news about Pakistan

A French TV channel has exposed Indian media's fake news regarding the...
5 hours ago
Veteran comedian Umer Sharif passes away in Germany

KARACHI: Renowned comedian Umer Sharif has passed away at a local hospital...
5 hours ago
'Shaheen' moves further away from Karachi

KARACHI: Severe cyclonic storm “Shaheen” in North Arabian Sea has moved further...