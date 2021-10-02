PML-N lambasts President Alvi for ‘ignorance of parliamentary protocols’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday slammed President Arif Alvi and urged him to read up on parliamentary protocols.

The former information minister said this while referring to the letter sent by President Alvi to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. She was apparently unhappy with the way Shehbaz was addressed in the letter. She said it was unfortunate to be ignorant of the position and respect of parliamentary positions.

Marriyum said, “It is for the information of the president that Shehbaz Sharif is the leader of the opposition. However, despite being in the presidency, Arif Alvi is not aware of the constitutional, democratic and parliamentary etiquette of addressing the leader of the opposition.”

She said the negative attitude and thinking had destroyed the traditions of parliamentary and social etiquette, tolerance and respect.

The PML-N leader pointed out that Shehbaz had already provided free treatment and medicines to women as well as built state-of-the-art district health units and hospitals for treatment of serious diseases.