PML-N to sue PTV for airing ‘fake’ news about Junaid Safdar

KARACHI: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has said that it will sue the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) for wrongly mentioning the name of Junaid Safdar, the son of Maryam Nawaz, in a report on the Pandora Papers.

Party’s information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb took to Twitter on Sunday and claimed that the PTI government had deliberately created a ‘fake report’ that Junaid owned five offshore companies.

“Those who aired the fake news against Junaid Safdar should apologize,” she added.

جنید صفدر کی آف شور کمپنیوں کی خبر کو حکومت کی پھیلائی فیک نیوز قرار دے دیا، جھوٹی خبر پر پی ٹی وی کے خلاف قانونی کارروائی کی جائے گی — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) October 3, 2021

After Pandora Papers were released on Sunday, revealing names of several ministers of the ruling government and the opposition members as offshore company owners, a couple of news channels had mentioned Junaid’s name as the owner of five offshore enterprises.

In her statement, Aurangzeb accused Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, PTV and other channels of running the fabricated campaign against the party leader’s son, calling upon the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to take action against them.

Aurangzeb said, “The king of fake news ‘Imran Khan’ used the state television to run this false news.”

According to the PML-N leader, lawyers had been told to pursue legal action against PTV for airing ‘the false and baseless news’.

Meanwhile, noticing the ‘fake news’ against her son, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz was also quick to want news channels with legal action.

If ARY does not apologise immediately on this fake news, I will take them to the court. Sue them. pic.twitter.com/XZJmDggZjN — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 3, 2021

Sharing a screengrab of an ARY News report, which mentioned that there were five offshore companies on Junaid’s name, she wrote, “If ARY does not apologise immediately on this fake news, I will take them to the court. Sue them.”