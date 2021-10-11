Program launched to boost digital skills of Saudi govt employees

11th Oct, 2021. 02:05 pm
Google Research Points to Rising of Digital Revolution in Pakistan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Digital Government Authority has launched a programme to support the government sector develop capabilities and digital skills of its manpower, Arab News reported.

The programme called the Digital Government Authority Capabilities Development Programme has been launched in collaboration with the Saudi Digital Academy and the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology’s Future Skills Initiative.

Authority’s governor Ahmed bin Muhammed Al-Suwayan said that the authority seeks to boost the digital skills of the government sector employees.

He said training will be provided by several leading local and international institutions.

