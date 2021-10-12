Punjab chief minister, LCCI team discuss problems of businessmen
LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Mian Nouman Kabir, senior vice president Rahman Aziz Chan and vice president Harris Attique called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed problems being faced by the business community.
The chief minister assured them of resolving the issues of industrialists and reiterated that the government was taking business-friendly measures and his doors were always open for them.
Consultations with the business community will continue along with the steps to resolve their issues, Buzdar said.
The chief minister also said the process of the issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been made simple to encourage the establishment of new factories.
The inspector-less regime has ensured more facilities for the industrialists, he said, adding that the Special Technology Zone and new small industrial estates would be developed in Lahore.
Regarding the high rates of water, the chief minister said these would be reviewed for industries, adding that new parking plazas would be constructed on a need basis.
He said he would meet presidents of all the chambers of commerce and industries in Punjab.
Kabir appreciated the provincial government for providing a business-friendly atmosphere and thanked the chief minister for giving assurance to resolve the genuine problems of the business community.
Read More
FPCCI mourns Dr Qadeer’s demise
KARACHI: The entire business, industry and trade community of Pakistan is mourning...
USD TO SAR: Today Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal on, 12th October 2021
Today USD to SAR (Dollar rate in Saudi Riyal) – Dollar to SAR...
PM for taking steps to facilitate Chinese investors in SEZs
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the relevant authorities to take...
PIA achieves IATA’s NDC level 4 certification
KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has achieved the International Air Transport...
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 12th October 2021
Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (12th October 2021) is Rs. 98165 per...