Punjab chief minister, LCCI team discuss problems of businessmen

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Mian Nouman Kabir, senior vice president Rahman Aziz Chan and vice president Harris Attique called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed problems being faced by the business community.

The chief minister assured them of resolving the issues of industrialists and reiterated that the government was taking business-friendly measures and his doors were always open for them.

Consultations with the business community will continue along with the steps to resolve their issues, Buzdar said.

The chief minister also said the process of the issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been made simple to encourage the establishment of new factories.

The inspector-less regime has ensured more facilities for the industrialists, he said, adding that the Special Technology Zone and new small industrial estates would be developed in Lahore.

Regarding the high rates of water, the chief minister said these would be reviewed for industries, adding that new parking plazas would be constructed on a need basis.

He said he would meet presidents of all the chambers of commerce and industries in Punjab.

Kabir appreciated the provincial government for providing a business-friendly atmosphere and thanked the chief minister for giving assurance to resolve the genuine problems of the business community.