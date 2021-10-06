Punjab govt spokesperson Fayyaz Chohan removed, once again

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, once again, removed Fayyazul Hassan Chohan as the provincial government’s spokesperson.

Chohan has been replaced by Hasaan Khawar as the new spokesperson. Apart from being the spokesperson, Khawar has also been named the special assistant to the chief minister on information and special invitiaves .

Chohan, who holds the portfolio for provincial prisons minister, was given the additional charge of Punjab government spokesperson on August 13 this year. He had previously served as the provincial minister for information and culture.