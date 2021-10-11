Punjab to increase number of price control magistrates

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to increase the number of price control magistrates for checking overcharging and hoarding of commodities in the province, a statement said.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and Punjab chief secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at the Civil Secretariat.

The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of essential commodities.

The minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure the sale of imported sugar at Rs90/kg. He also directed devising a mechanism for the delivery of sugar at sahulat and model bazaars.

Only the general public should get the benefit of imported sugar, he said, adding that only notified magistrates should check shops.

Iqbal also directed expediting the process of setting up new agricultural markets.

Taking notice of the sale of flour at higher prices in Dera Ghazi Khan and some other districts, the chief secretary directed the divisional commissioners to intervene and ensure availability of the essential commodity at government fixed price.

The sale of flour and other essential commodities at exorbitant prices would not be tolerated, he said and directed the administration and police to monitor transportation of flour and sugar to curb hoarding.

He directed action against hoarders without disturbing the supply chain and said that the monitoring of the auction process in the markets was yielding positive results.

The administrative secretaries of relevant departments, additional IG Special Branch and cane commissioner attended the meeting, while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video-link.