Qantas extends partnership with Emirates for further five years

Qantas and Emirates have announced that their long-term cooperation will be extended for another five years.

Customers and frequent travelers of both airlines will now have access to a vast combined network that spans Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

At the International Air Transport Association (IATA) annual general meeting in Boston, Emirates president Tim Clark and Qantas Group chief executive Alan Joyce signed the agreement.

Regulators have given the airlines permission to operate a combined venture until early 2023.

Qantas and Emirates will seek reauthorization from appropriate regulators, including the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, to extend the partnership’s fundamental elements, including pricing, schedules, sales, and tourism promotion, until 2028.

The contract includes an option to extend it for another five years.

According to Tim Clark, “The extension of our partnership with Qantas is testament to its success.”

“It also reflects our commitment to ensure customers traveling to and from Australia, a market which we have served for 25 years, continue to have the best connections and frequent flyer benefits.”

“Despite the challenges of the past 18 months, this announcement reinforces that Emirates is here for the long haul.”

Passengers of Emirates will be able to fly to over 55 Australian destinations that Emirates does not serve, while Qantas customers will be able to fly to Dubai on Emirates and visit over 50 cities in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa that Qantas does not serve.

As Qantas and Emirates recover from the impact of COVID-19 on their respective companies, the alliance will continue to benefit both airlines financially.