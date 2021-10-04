Qatar’s economy grows 4% in Q2; China at risk

Web Desk BOL News

04th Oct, 2021. 01:31 pm
Qatar Airways

DOHA: Qatar’s economy grew 4 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the second-quarter, Arab News quoted official preliminary estimates, fuelled mainly by the non-hydrocarbon sector.

On a quarterly basis; however, the gross domestic product (GDP) based on constant prices decreased 0.3 per cent, the Gulf state’s statistics authority said.

Mining and quarrying GDP expanded 0.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the second quarter, while non-mining and quarrying activities posted a 6.2 per cent growth.

Accommodation and food service activities saw the biggest annual jump, growing 41 per cent, reflecting the low base last year because of coronavirus-related restrictions.

Transportation and storage activities followed, with a 26.9 per cent growth, while manufacturing grew 13.4 per cent.

Qatar, a major liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer, posted a surplus of around $1 billion in the second quarter, the Finance Ministry said in August, citing higher-than-budgeted oil prices.

In January, it reached a breakthrough on a three-year old dispute with Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries that had imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo.

China

Disruptions in the global supply chains and increases in inflationary pressures are a risk, as China’s power shortfalls mount. The Wall Street Journalreports that this is setting back China’s economic recovery.

EU Zone

Euro inflation hits 3.4 per cent in September, a 13-year high, and even higher increases are possible in the future. The increase in prices was largely accounted for by a rise in the energy costs.

UK

Purchasing managers’ index falls for the fourth consecutive month in September, as British factories deal with supply chain problems and employment shortages.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

26 mins ago
Saudi Arabia pushes for more jobs

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia pushes for more jobs implemented additional measures to oblige restaurants,...
33 mins ago
Saudis need more than a good idea to create the next app hit

RIYADH: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia sees itself as a leading player...
2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia turning into a global player in tech investment

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is fast becoming a global player in terms of...
2 hours ago
OGDCL drills 12 new wells in 2020/21

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has drilled 12...
2 hours ago
Wapda chief reviews progress on Diamer-Basha Dam

LAHORE: Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain...
2 hours ago
Strict action against hoarders ordered in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab chief secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the divisional...