Qatar’s economy grows 4% in Q2; China at risk
DOHA: Qatar’s economy grew 4 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the second-quarter, Arab News quoted official preliminary estimates, fuelled mainly by the non-hydrocarbon sector.
On a quarterly basis; however, the gross domestic product (GDP) based on constant prices decreased 0.3 per cent, the Gulf state’s statistics authority said.
Mining and quarrying GDP expanded 0.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the second quarter, while non-mining and quarrying activities posted a 6.2 per cent growth.
Accommodation and food service activities saw the biggest annual jump, growing 41 per cent, reflecting the low base last year because of coronavirus-related restrictions.
Transportation and storage activities followed, with a 26.9 per cent growth, while manufacturing grew 13.4 per cent.
Qatar, a major liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer, posted a surplus of around $1 billion in the second quarter, the Finance Ministry said in August, citing higher-than-budgeted oil prices.
In January, it reached a breakthrough on a three-year old dispute with Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries that had imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo.
China
Disruptions in the global supply chains and increases in inflationary pressures are a risk, as China’s power shortfalls mount. The Wall Street Journalreports that this is setting back China’s economic recovery.
EU Zone
Euro inflation hits 3.4 per cent in September, a 13-year high, and even higher increases are possible in the future. The increase in prices was largely accounted for by a rise in the energy costs.
UK
Purchasing managers’ index falls for the fourth consecutive month in September, as British factories deal with supply chain problems and employment shortages.
Read More
Saudi Arabia pushes for more jobs
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia pushes for more jobs implemented additional measures to oblige restaurants,...
Saudis need more than a good idea to create the next app hit
RIYADH: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia sees itself as a leading player...
Saudi Arabia turning into a global player in tech investment
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is fast becoming a global player in terms of...
OGDCL drills 12 new wells in 2020/21
ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has drilled 12...
Wapda chief reviews progress on Diamer-Basha Dam
LAHORE: Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain...