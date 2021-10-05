Ramiz Raja lashes out at Basit Ali for calling him Rambo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja had lashed out at former cricketer and Sindh Cricket Association Head Coach Basit Ali for calling him Rambo during a meeting.

As per the report, Ramiz was holding a meeting with head coaches of all six provincial teams a few days ago.

Some of the coaches who attended the meeting were former colleagues o the chairman. Bast Ali referred to him as Rambo during the meeting, the report said.

Ramiz was unhappy with the way he called him by his nickname. He warned him of how he talks to the PCB chairman.

According to the report, Ramiz criticized Shahid Alam, one of the coaches at the meeting, over his friendly attitude and told him that he should focus on his duties.

Perform or go home

In another report, the PCB chairman had been unhappy with the performances of the coaches. He warned them to improve their performances or go home.

“People who will do a good job will stay others will go home,” the Express Newsreport had quoted him.

According to the outlet, the newly-appointed chairman showed mistrust in the effectiveness of the provincial team coaches and questioned the role of the coaches in squad selection during the virtual meeting.

The chairman insisted that everyone should work hard and rethink their plans in order to get better results from the players.

“Many changes are being made to fix Pakistan cricket, hence, everyone will have to contribute accordingly,” Raja was quoted as saying.

On the other hand, coaches expressed anger over Raja’s commanding tone.

one of the coaches suggested submitting resignations together. however, the decision was opposed.