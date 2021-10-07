Razak welcomes $5 billion investment in textile sector

APP News Agency

07th Oct, 2021. 07:14 pm
Samsung Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday appreciated new investment worth $5 billion in the local textile sector.

“We have been informed that an investment of approximately $5 billion is in the pipeline, under which 100 new textile units are expected to be established,” the advisor said on his official twitter account.

“Our Make-in-Pakistan policy is beginning to show results,” he said. The adviser said apart from enhancing export capacity, these were likely to create about 500,000 jobs.

The present government has reversed the de-industrialisation and they were now on a path of industrial growth in Pakistan, he added.

