Robber: ‘Why the house was locked when there was no money?’

Robber leaves the note: ‘Why the house was locked when there was no money?’

A Robber left a message at the property of a government official in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district on Monday, asking “why the house was locked when there was no money?”

On social media, a copy of the note leaked, with the burglar writing, “Jab paise nahi they toh lock nahi karna tha na collector! (when there was no money, it should not have been locked, collector).”

In a strange incident of theft in Dewas, burglars not only broke into the house of a deputy collector but also left a note for him. "Jab paise nahi they toh lock nahi karna tha na collector! pic.twitter.com/mafaLj4gPC — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) October 10, 2021

In-charge of the Kotwali police station According to Umrao Singh, Rs 30,000 in cash and some jewelry items were stolen from the home of Trilochan Singh Gaur, who is currently serving as a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in the district’s Khategaon town.

When the SDM arrived home on Saturday night after a fortnight away, he learned about the theft. Notably, top district police officials reside in the same neighborhood as the SDM’s official residence.

A handwritten message, possibly written by the burglar, was discovered at Gaur’s home, according to Singh. The burglar used the government officer’s notepad and pen to write the note.

According to Singh, the police have initiated an investigation into the event and have filed an FIR against an unidentified person.