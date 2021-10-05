Sacrifices of our martyrs won’t go waste, says COAS Gen Bajwa
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa conferred military awards on army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered to the nation.
The GHQ Investiture ceremony was held at General Headquarters Rawalpindi, said the media wing of armed forces, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement. The event was attended by families of shuhada (martyrs) as well among others.
According to the ISPR, 47 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), while six officers, seven Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 12 soldiers were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat. Medals of shuhada (martyrs) were received by their family members, it added.
A large number of senior army officers and families of the awardees attended the ceremony.
Paying rich tribute to shaheeds and ghazis, the COAS said, “We owe peace and stability of our country to the selfless devotion and sacrifices of these officers and soldiers who are our real heroes. There is no cause nobler than laying one’s life for the defence of the motherland, and sacrifices of our martyrs will not go waste.”
The army chief also lauded the brave families of martyred for the supreme sacrifices they rendered for the homeland.
